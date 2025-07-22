Supreme Court Honors Probation Professionals During Proclamation Ceremony

On Monday, July 21, 2025, the Nebraska Supreme Court held a proclamation ceremony to recognize Nebraska Probation Supervision Week, celebrated statewide from July 21–25.

The ceremony was hosted by Justice Jason Bergevin, who now serves as the Supreme Court’s liaison to the probation division, and featured remarks from Nebraska’s new State Probation Administrator, Gene Cotter.

Cotter began his remarks by saying, “It is my privilege to stand before you today as your seventh administrator, celebrating something truly extraordinary—the people and purpose behind Nebraska Probation. I cannot express in words how proud I am to stand here recognizing the great work you do, day in and day out, in every corner across this great state.”

The celebration aligned with National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, which acknowledges the vital role of probation, parole, and pretrial professionals nationwide. The Court took this opportunity to express its appreciation for the contributions of Nebraska’s probation officers, staff, and administrators—urging all citizens, especially those in the legal community, to recognize their essential work.

Probation professionals in Nebraska perform a wide range of duties, including juvenile intake, pre-sentence investigations, and the supervision of both adults and youth. Their work supports public safety, reduces recidivism, and promotes accountability through evidence-based practices and collaborative partnerships.

Directing his remarks to probation employees across the state, Cotter noted, “Probation is a second chance. A bridge between past mistakes and future success. We inspire hope, empower individuals, and strengthen communities. And at the center of that journey, you stand. A team of dedicated professionals who are redefining what it means to serve. No matter what the outside noise says, you are unsung heroes who combine accountability with empathy and justice with healing.

You are investigators, case managers, mentors, crisis responders, advocates, and often, the only consistent support some individuals have. You work early, and you work late. You work nights, weekends, and holidays, whenever the work needs to get done, you are there. You work hard and, most importantly, you work with heart.”

Operating through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, the state’s probation system is rooted in rehabilitation, restorative justice, and individualized approaches. Officers regularly collaborate with community agencies, service providers, and stakeholders to support individuals in achieving success and communities in thriving.

The event took place in the Supreme Court courtroom at the State Capitol and was streamed live for viewers across Nebraska.

Before signing the proclamation announcing Nebraska Probation Supervision Week and expressing his appreciation on behalf of the Judicial Branch, Chief Justice Funke remarked, “It won’t be just today, and it won’t be just this week, but it will be every day throughout the next year that we appreciate the good work that you do, and we thank you for that work.”

The proclamation ceremony served to reinforce the vision statement of Nebraska probation services: Inspiring Hope, Empowering Individuals, Strengthening Communities.

