Clerk Magistrate Swearing-in Ceremony for Christine Thalken in Wahoo

A swearing-in ceremony for Christine Thalken as Clerk Magistrate of Saunders County Court was held July 18, 2025, in the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo, Nebraska. Judge Andrew Lange opened and hosted the ceremony. 

Thalken began her duties as Clerk Magistrate on June 30, 2025, replacing former Clerk Magistrate Diane Wagner.

 

Photo: Clerk Magistrate Christine Thalken (center)  with judges (left to right) Denise Kracl, Andrew Lange, Thomas Klein, and Frank Barron.

 

