Celebrated Travel Author Lands in Rome to Redefine the Visitor Experience

Patty Civalleri, Author-Historian, Consummate Traveler Three popular Italy travel books for more curious travel - by Patty Civalleri On most days, heavy crowds inundate the top-ten sites including the beautiful Trevi Fountain.

On a mission to connect travelers with the real Rome, Author champions sustainable tourism and under-the-radar discoveries.

Rome isn’t just a selfie in front of a fountain or another theme park. Travelers deserve to feel Rome’s soul, and that requires slowing down and learning to see the city through a historical lens.” — Patty Civalleri

ROME, ROME, ITALY, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, award-winning Italy travel author Patty Civalleri returns to Rome with a mission: to help rewrite the narrative of American tourism in the Eternal City. From May 24 to June 10, Civalleri—an internationally acclaimed writer, historian, and cultural advocate—will be on the ground in the Eternal City to conduct deep-dive research for an updated edition of her celebrated travel book, ROME: Keys to the Ancient City. But that’s just the beginning.As Italy continues to grapple with the pressures of mass tourism, Civalleri brings a fresh, future-focused message: Travel isn’t just about consumption—it’s about curiosity, consciousness, and cultural preservation.“Rome isn’t a theme park,” says Civalleri. “It’s a living city layered with over 2,600 years of world-shaping history. Americans should experience more than just a selfie in front of the Colosseum. They deserve to feel Rome’s soul—and that requires slowing down, stepping off the beaten path, and learning to see the city through a historical lens.”A Voice for the New Generation of TravelCivalleri’s books have garnered international praise for their ability to connect with discerning, intellectually curious travelers—particularly those over 50—who crave meaningful experiences rather than fast-paced checklist tourism. Her audience is educated, affluent, and loyal. They avoid crowds, seek depth, and spend generously on experiences that matter.In addition to her books, Civalleri created a clever way of indexing over 100 sites in each city, making it simple for even first-time visitors to spread out in the city without getting lost. The question of "How to get visitors to spread out and away from the top 10 sites" has now been answered. Her solution, called the SpiniCity Board, now gives retailers throughout each city a chance to attract visitors to their neighborhoods and to partake in travel revenue.With deep roots in academic archaeology and historical travel, Civalleri has created a body of work that reshapes how travelers engage with ancient cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice. Her popular travelbook series provides practical, image-rich tools that allow visitors to move independently, understand complex historical layers, and avoid the “Top 10 trap” that dominates most tourist itineraries and potentially ruins cities.A Timely Visit With a PurposeCivalleri’s upcoming Rome visit is not only about updating her book—it’s about opening dialogue. During her stay, she is available to meet with:• City and Regional Tourism Boards• Cultural Site Directors & Museum Leadership• Heritage Preservation Organizations• Travel Media & Broadcast Outlets• Event Planners and Tour Operators• Local Government & Cultural Officials• Influencers in Sustainable Travel and History TourismThese meetings aim to foster partnerships that encourage slower, smarter tourism—tourism that respects Rome’s past while securing its future.“It’s time we start teaching travelers how to travel,” Civalleri adds. “Italy is the perfect classroom for that. And Rome is the perfect headmaster to lead the rest of the world.”Opportunities for CollaborationStakeholders in the Italian tourism ecosystem are invited to connect with Civalleri for:• Media Interviews• Speaking Engagements• Private Educational Sessions• Strategic Partnership Discussions• Co-promotional Photo or Video Shoots (Photographer/Videographer available)With Rome at a tipping point between sustainability and saturation, this is a rare opportunity to collaborate with one of the few American voices actively reshaping how history-based travel is understood and marketed to U.S. audiences.Request a Meeting or InterviewTo request a meeting with Patty Civalleri during her Rome visit (May 24 – June 10), please contact:📧 1TakePress@Gmail.comAdditional information about Civalleri’s books and travel work can be found at:ABOUT PATTY CIVALLERIPatty Civalleri is an award-winning travel author, historian, and archaeological specialist who writes for curious, culturally driven travelers. Her immersive guides to Rome, Florence, and Venice have received over a dozen international awards. Known for her conversational tone, historical expertise, and deep respect for cultural heritage, Civalleri’s work encourages a new kind of tourism—one that values understanding over entertainment.Contact: 1TakePress@Gmail.comDates in Rome: May 24 – June 10, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.