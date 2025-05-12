Secretary Tai: Director Xia encourages local industrial and commercial sectors to reinforce community confidence

MACAU, May 12 - The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, today said Director Xia Baolong had encouraged the industrial and commercial sectors in Hong Kong and Macao to maintain community confidence and leverage their respective strengths, in order to support national development and the economic growth of both special administrative regions.

Mr Xia, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, held a meeting in Macao with a panel of people representing the local industrial and commercial sectors. Secretary Tai met the press after attending the meeting.

More than 20 representatives from industrial and commercial sectors spoke at the meeting, sharing insights and suggestions drawn from their respective areas of experience.

Director Xia strongly affirmed the contributions made by the industrial and commercial sectors, and by entrepreneurs, in Hong Kong and Macao, to the nation’s development, said Secretary Tai.

Director Xia also spoke highly of them firmly upholding the fine traditions of patriotism and love respectively for Hong Kong and Macao. At many critical moments in the nation’s development, the industrial and commercial sectors had shouldered relevant responsibilities and shared the country’s burdens. Director Xia acknowledged the local industrial and commercial sectors’ remarkable achievements in the current phase of national development, adding that the growth of enterprises and of the nation represents a community of shared destiny.

During today’s meeting, Director Xia called on the industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs of Hong Kong and Macao to thoroughly study and implement spirit of the important speeches by President Xi Jinping during his inspection visit to Macao. He urged them to clearly understand the current situation, maintain strategic resolve, stand firm in their commitments, and continue leveraging their unique advantages to contribute to the development of two special administrative regions and to the nation’s rejuvenation.

Secretary Tai said his economy and finance team would continue to follow the spirit of the important speeches given by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao. Under the leadership of the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, various tasks would be carried out in phases and in an orderly manner, in accordance with the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2025, as the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government continuously solicited opinions from all sectors of society to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Director Xia expressed hope that the MSAR Government – particularly the economy and financial team – would, subsequent to the meeting, maintain close communication with the industrial and commercial representatives who attended the meeting today. He suggested organising topic-specific working groups to facilitate in-depth discussions and ensure implementation of the constructive proposals raised during the meeting.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May) and will conclude his Macao inspection tour tomorrow (Tuesday).