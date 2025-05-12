CE: Support Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors so they play a greater role in local and national development

MACAU, May 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said an address given on Monday (12 May) by Director Xia Baolong was visionary, substantive, and inspiring, and had generated enthusiastic responses across Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors, as well as in the wider community.

On Monday, Mr Xia, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, held a meeting in Macao with a panel of people representing the local industrial and commercial sectors. He arrived in Macao for a six-day inspection tour on Thursday (8 May).

During Monday’s meeting, Director Xia highly commended the industrial and commercial sectors of Hong Kong and Macao for their glorious tradition of patriotism, and their significant contributions to national development during different historical periods. Director Xia urged them to uphold this tradition, and to fully demonstrate the noble spirit of business in the service of both country and people. Director Xia also asked those present to understand that their enterprises and the nation share a common destiny, and urged the integration of personal aspirations with national development goals.

In the face of the profound and complex changes in the current international landscape, Director Xia put forward clear expectations and requirements for Hong Kong’s and for Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors. He said the industrial and commercial sectors should further serve as a main force in economic development, and – in Macao’s case – play a greater role in the city’s progress and in national development in the new era.

The Chief Executive said that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will unite and lead the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as the wider community, to study thoroughly – and comprehend – the essence of Director Xia’s address.

The MSAR Government will consolidate consensus locally, and elevate perspectives, in order to propel Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors toward more substantive contributions to the economy, through greater use of initiative and concrete actions. These efforts aim to sustain the MSAR’s long-term prosperity and stability, while advancing the nation's development and the grand cause of national rejuvenation.

Mr Sam outlined three points raised in Director Xia’s address.

First, there is a need to maintain a clear stance by resolutely supporting and serving the nation. Capital might know no borders, but entrepreneurs have a homeland. Amid the current complex environment – situations involving intense struggles in the fight for interests – Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs must stand on the right side of history, and align with the nation. On matters of principle, they must remain mentally sharp and act conscientiously, continuing to uphold the glorious tradition of patriotism and love for Macao. They should courageously safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Second, there is a need to remain steadfast, with confidence firmly rooted in Macao, in order to build up the MSAR. The successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics has entered a new stage. Under this unparalleled institutional advantage and with the strong support of the central authorities, Macao’s development rests on a broad and promising path. The industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs should regard Macao as their home, focus on the key tasks of Macao’s development, and support the MSAR Government’s law-based governance. They should contribute more substantially to promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification effort and advancing the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. By integrating business growth with Macao’s development, they can achieve better business outcomes while jointly ensuring the steady and long-term success of “One country, two systems” in Macao.

Third, is the need to leverage advantages to expand openness and achieve greater accomplishments. The industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs should fully utilise Macao’s unique strengths under the “One country, two systems” principle, in order to play a more significant role on the international stage. More effort should be made to: explore key markets such as Portuguese-speaking countries; expand Macao’s global network; break through encirclement; enhance connectivity; and attract more international investment and high-quality resources to Macao. The effort of those involved in the MSAR’s industrial and commercial sectors would help Macao reinforce its positioning as an important bridgehead for the nation's high-level opening up, and help promote China's and Macao's stories to the world.

With the strong leadership and support of the central authorities, the MSAR Government will unite and lead the industrial and commercial sectors and the wider community to implement fully, accurately, and resolutely the “One country, two systems” principle. With confidence and courage, Macao will overcome all challenges, advance various undertakings, achieve better development, and write new chapters in the successful practising of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics.