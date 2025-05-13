Early Edge CA Outlines Why Trump Administration’s Proposed Budget Puts the Early Learning and Care System at Risk

The substantial cuts to discretionary funding will significantly impact children and families.

Cutting funding to education programs, including supports for bilingual children, not only harms families today but also jeopardizes the long-term success of our children and the future of the U.S.” — Patricia Lozano, Executive Director for Early Edge California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, the Trump administration released its proposed “skinny” budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, outlining the administration’s federal spending priorities. While a few early childhood education programs, including Head Start, remain funded for now, the proposal includes billions of dollars in cuts to health services, education, and other critical supports that thousands of families across the United States depend on to meet their basic needs. Although Congress will ultimately determine which provisions are enacted, the proposal clearly indicates the administration’s fiscal priorities for the coming year.Overall, the proposal calls for a 22.6% reduction in non-defense discretionary funding, even as it significantly increases investments in other areas. The proposed 15% cut to the Department of Education and the 26% cut to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are a disservice to children and families, threatening their long-term educational outcomes, health equity, and economic stability. These cuts come on top of other proposed reductions at HHS—like funding for home energy assistance, community services, mental health, and public health programs—that directly impact the well-being of children and families.“The Trump administration’s proposed budget is very concerning,” said Patricia Lozano, Executive Director of Early Edge California . “Its alignment with efforts to dismantle the Department of Education signals deep and lasting negative consequences for children, families, and educators across the country. Cutting funding to education programs, including supports for bilingual children, not only harms families today but also jeopardizes the long-term success of our children and the future of the U.S.”The administration’s budget proposal eliminates key programs that provide critical supports for children, families, and educators within the Early Learning and Care system, including:The Office of English Language Acquisition (OELA)The Migrant Education and Special Programs for Migrant ChildrenThe Teacher Quality Partnerships (TQP) ProgramThe Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) ProgramThe Preschool Development Grant (PDG)Read more about the programs impacted here. In these times of challenge and uncertainty, there is a timely opportunity to advocate for issues that impact children and families. TAKE ACTION NOW to protect essential programs that give young children the support they need to thrive. Call your Members of Congress to emphasize the importance of protecting and funding programs vital for the early learning and care system–critical to laying the foundation for children’s future success.Early Edge California is a nonprofit organization that advocates for accessible, high-quality early learning and care for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Through targeted advocacy and policy development, we champion affirming, multilingual environments for children and promote the professional growth of teachers and trusted caregivers, establishing a foundation for community resilience and economic mobility.

