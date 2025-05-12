Driver Charged With Hit And Run After Striking Police Car on Route 50

May 12, 2025

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged an Anne Arundel County man with hit and run after striking a state police vehicle today on Route 50 in Annapolis.

The accused is identified as Ryan Daniel Heim, 27, of Annapolis, Maryland. Heim is criminally charged with second degree assault, transportation of handgun on person, hit and run, fleeing and eluding and other charges related to the incident. Heim was the driver and sole occupant of a Chevy Silverado. He was uninjured in the incident. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for an appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. today, a Maryland State Trooper from the Annapolis Barrack in his unmarked patrol vehicle on Route 50 at Route 450, was working an assignment for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. While he was working inside of his patrol vehicle, the driver of a Chevy Silverado, later identified as Heim, pulled in front of the trooper. For reasons unknown at this time, Heim reversed, subsequently striking the front end of the trooper’s unmarked patrol vehicle and then fled the scene. The trooper was not injured.

Heim continued traveling eastbound on Route 50. The Anne Arundel County Police Department deployed stop sticks and brought the Chevy Silverado to a safe stop shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the area of Olivia Lane and Glenns Road in Severna Park. Heim was subsequently arrested on scene without incident. Police recovered a loaded handgun from Heim’s vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov