Police Search For Four In Connection With Investigation Related To Second Degree Assault And Reported Hate Crime

May 12, 2025

WALKERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four individuals related to an assault investigation and reported hate crime that occurred early Saturday morning in Frederick County.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a convenience store in the 8400-business block of Woodsboro Pike for a report of a second-degree assault. A 25-year-old male victim told police he was in the parking lot when four unknown males assaulted him and made derogatory remarks targeting the victim’s sexual orientation, leading police to classify the incident as a hate crime. The victim, not being identified at this time, refused medical treatment on the scene.

The victim along with the cashier at the convenience store during the time of the incident provided police with physical descriptions of the suspects. According to a preliminary investigation, there were four males involved, all of whom police believe are approximately 16-20 years of age.

Two of the males were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and described as African American. One of the African American males is 5’5” and the other is 5’10” tall. The third male is described as Caucasian, 5’10” and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The fourth male is described as Hispanic, 5’10” and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt

Police seek public assistance in identifying the individuals pictured. Callers may remain confidential. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. The investigation continues…

