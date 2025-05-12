Richard Baer 1945 — 2025

Richard Burke Baer, 80, Bismarck, passed away on May 4, 2025. A celebration of his life will be held on May 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Broken Oar in Mandan. Everyone over 21 is welcome to attend.

Richard was born January 19, 1945 in Langdon, ND to Robert & Margaret (Burke) Baer. He grew up in Langdon, graduating from St. Alphonsus High School and went on to obtain his law degree from the UND School of Law. He was admitted into the North Dakota State Bar on July 22, 1969. He began working in the State’s Attorney’s office and eventually went into private practice where he practiced law for 46 years in Bismarck.

In 1991, he bought the Broken Oar Bar and enjoyed spending time there visiting with patrons, family, and friends. Richard will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day (which, being Irish, he considered his second birthday). He made sure to send out countdown reminders for Christmas as he didn’t want anyone to have to be caught off-guard on how many shopping days were left before the big day.

In 2000, he met and eventually married his wife Edie (Waslaski) Baer. Their love of traveling took them all over the world. Richard took many trips and/or visited his family whenever possible. His favorite was to Ireland with his brothers, sisters-in-law, and sister.

He is survived by his wife Edie; his children Kristin (Frank) Kartch, Ryan (Lynne) Baer; grandchildren Isabella & Samuel Kartch, Essa & Zia Baer; as well as his brothers John (Sharon) Bear, Mike Baer, Stephen (Joanne) Baer; sister-in-law Ann Baer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Baer and Margaret (Burke) Baer; brothers Robert Baer and Mark Baer; sisters Maureen Harmon, Kathleen Angulo Baer, and Margaret Galler.