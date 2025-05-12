UNITAR Visits Prosperity Alliance Chengdu to Advance Sustainable Economic Development

A highlight of the tour was Ms. Kumamoto’s visit to Chengdu’s thriving Electronic Sports and animation sectors, where she met with industry representatives to explore opportunities to promote sustainability and inclusion through these sectors. Discussions included training and research activities to support the e-sports industry and using animations to raise awareness about sustainability and social inclusion.

With the Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Ms. Kumamoto talked about ideas to integrate youth development and international exchange with Chengdu’s cultural symbol, the giant panda. The parties considered designing educational programmes that combine youth training with cross-cultural partnerships and sustainable economic initiatives.

By empowering young people to lead exchanges anchored in shared cultural values, we can foster both local growth and global cooperation. —Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity

On 9 April 2025, Ms. Kumamoto took part in the Prosperity Alliance Chengdu UN Chinese Language Day (external videos not made by UNITAR) event, engaging with students whose innovative projects integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with Chinese linguistic and cultural elements. The event highlighted Prosperity Alliance Chengdu’s aim to amplify youth voices in shaping an interconnected, equitable future.

Ms. Kumamoto also met with Chengdu education officials to discuss youth development. Key topics included integrating the SDGs into school curricula, expanding vocational training in frontier technologies, and creating exchange programmes to strengthen global citizenship among students.