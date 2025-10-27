Strengthening Capacities of Airport Leaders for Technology-Focused Airport Development

Singapore, 24 October 2025 – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) successfully concluded its fourth regional workshop of 2025 on "Future-Proofing Airport Development: Leveraging Technological Innovations for Enhanced Terminal Operations" in Singapore on 22-23 October 2025. The two-day programme brought together 65 airport professionals from across Asia-Pacific and Middle East to explore cutting-edge technologies transforming airport operations.

Hosted in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore Aviation Academy (SAA), Singapore Changi Airport, and CIFAL Singapore at Nanyang Technological University, the workshop continues UNITAR's Airports and Economic Development Global Training Programme in collaboration with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the Georgia Institute of Technology's Enterprise Innovation Institute.

The workshop addressed the convergence of artificial intelligence, automation, biometric systems, and predictive analytics, technologies that offer unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency while managing exponential passenger growth. Ms. Charmaine Liu, Director of Singapore Aviation Academy and International Relations at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), emphasized in her opening remarks the importance of translating technological capability into operational excellence through skilled leadership and strategic implementation.