Words into Action: Supporting Disaster Risk Assessments at National and Local Levels

Throughout all the sessions, UNDRR Risk Specialist Mr. Adam Fysh provided an overview of the NDRA Guide as a comprehensive framework for conducting disaster risk assessments at national and local levels, serving as a tool to support practitioners in understanding and managing disaster risk in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030.

The Words into Action Learning Webinar Series were successfully delivered jointly with 15 CIFAL centres including CIFAL Singapore, CIFAL Newcastle (Australia), CIFAL Bangkok (Thailand), CIFAL Banjul (The Gambia), CIFAL Nigeria, CIFAL Saudi Arabia, CIFAL Japan, CIFAL Honolulu (USA), CIFAL Lebanon, CIFAL Durban (South Africa), CIFAL Victoria (Canada), CIFAL York (Canada), CIFAL Miami (USA), CIFAL Merida (Mexico) and CIFAL Jeju (South Korea). Sessions were led by 42 disaster risk reduction experts drawing from experience in implementing national disaster risk assessments in regions across Africa, Asia-Pacific, The Arab States and The Americas.