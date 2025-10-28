Emergency Preparedness Workshop for Caribbean and Southeastern U.S. Airport Professionals

Maricarmen Estrada, Director of CIFAL Miami, highlighted the workshop's role in strengthening regional preparedness networks: "Through our Community and Ports Disaster Preparedness and Resiliency Program, we've now trained over 1,500 individuals across 20+ countries. Each workshop builds connections that prove invaluable when disasters strike."

The workshop's diverse participation, including representatives from airports ranging from major international hubs to smaller regional facilities, fostered rich exchanges of experiences and solutions. Chip Geiger from Chicago Rockford International Airport noted how strategies developed for large airports could be adapted for smaller operations with limited resources.

Estrella Merlos, Deputy Head of the CIFAL Global Network at UNITAR, concluded: "Emergency preparedness is not achieved through single events but through continuous learning, adaptation, and collaboration. This workshop represents one crucial step in building a more resilient airport infrastructure across the Americas."

As climate change intensifies weather-related threats and global connectivity increases the potential for cascading failures, such capacity-building initiatives become ever more critical for maintaining safe, resilient airport operations.

With hurricane season approaching and memories of recent disasters still fresh, participants returned to their airports equipped not just with practical knowledge but with a strengthened network of colleagues ready to provide mutual support when the next crisis emerges. In a region where disasters are not a matter of if but when, this preparation could prove invaluable for protecting lives, maintaining operations, and supporting community recovery.