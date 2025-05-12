Government of Saskatchewan Proclaims May 11-17 as Disability Service Professionals Week

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May 11 to 17, 2025, as Disability Service Professionals Week. Now in its eighth year, this week recognizes the dedication of skilled disability service professionals who ensure that people with disabilities are valued, supported and included members of their communities.

"The partnership between the Ministry of Social Services and SARC, its members and the Disability Service sector is one we are proud of," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This week we celebrate the dedicated service professionals who work to create an inclusive province and make a meaningful difference in the lives of persons with disabilities."

SARC represents nearly 100 community-based organizations that support people of all abilities. With over 50 years of experience, SARC helps nonprofits grow by providing training, consulting and leadership development. Through its work, SARC strengthens organizations across Saskatchewan and creates more inclusive communities.

"Disability Service Professionals Week is a meaningful time to celebrate the skilled workforce across Saskatchewan who support people experiencing disability every day." SARC's Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "Thousands of employees are dedicated to providing high quality, person-centred services that respect each person's goals, needs, and dignity. This week serves as a reminder that their work is deeply valued and respected by the people and the communities they serve."

For more information about the support and services that SARC member organizations provide and to see their latest job opportunities, please visit: startwithhello.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: