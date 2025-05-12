May 12-16 is Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2025

Saskatchewan Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Awareness Week runs from May 12 to May 16 this year - a great opportunity to learn more about slowing the spread of AIS and keeping our waterbodies healthy.

Aquatic invasive species are plants, fish, invertebrates or infectious diseases that are non-native, have the potential to negatively impact the environment and can be spread through recreational activities such as boating and fishing, or through intentional means such as releasing unwanted aquarium pets into the wild. AIS, such as zebra and quagga mussels, can be impossible to eliminate once established and can cost millions of dollars to manage.

"Our province, blessed with thousands of lakes and rivers, is a popular destination for anglers, boaters and others who enjoy recreation on the water," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "So far, our prevention efforts targeting zebra and quagga mussels have been successful - no invasive mussels have been found in Saskatchewan waterbodies."

In 2024, the Ministry of Environment intercepted six watercrafts that were carrying invasive mussels into Saskatchewan. In addition, more than 250 watercrafts coming into the province from high-risk areas were decontaminated given that they were at risk of carrying AIS by not being properly cleaned, drained or dried.

Residents and visitors also play a vital role in keeping AIS out of Saskatchewan lakes and rivers by making sure all watercrafts and equipment is cleaned, drained and dry and stopping at watercraft inspection stations:

Clean, Drain, Dry

Following the Clean, Drain and Dry guidelines for watercraft, trailers and equipment after each use is the best way to prevent the spread of harmful AIS in Saskatchewan and ensures that these species are not transported to or introduced to our waters. This includes kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and any other equipment that may enter the water, such as life jackets and angling gear.

Watercraft Inspection Program

Every summer, Saskatchewan runs a Watercraft Inspection Program. Watercraft inspection officers work at points throughout the province to inspect watercrafts and equipment to ensure Clean, Drain, Dry guidelines are being followed and to look for aquatic invasive species.

It's important to watch for watercraft inspection station signs when traveling with watercrafts throughout Saskatchewan. If you are transporting a watercraft and encounter an active inspection station, you MUST STOP - it's the law!

Members of the public can also help to monitor Saskatchewan for AIS through the Adult Invasive Mussel Monitoring (AIMM) program.

Remember, if you see an aquatic invasive species, call the toll-free TIPP line at 1-800-667-7561 to report it.

