Spring Seeding Underway In Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 12, 2025

In the wake of recent warmer weather and dryer conditions, the public is reminded that agriculture producers and equipment are back in the field as seeding operations are underway in earnest across Saskatchewan.

The first weekly Crop Report of the 2025 growing season, published on May 8, indicates that seeding progress is presently at 18 per cent across the province, well ahead of both the five-year average (10 per cent) and the 10-year average (12 per cent).

"Producers have wasted no time getting into the field and making a lot of progress in the past few weeks, and we should keep in mind that this work will only ramp up in the days ahead," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Their tenacity, their innovative nature, and their work ethic extends across the entire agriculture industry and I want to say thank you to the farmers and ranchers of Saskatchewan for everything you do."

Saskatchewan drivers are encouraged to watch for farm machinery they may encounter moving along our highways and roads and to be mindful of this equipment and be patient for the safety of everyone.

The quality of information in the Crop Report issued by the Ministry of Agriculture would not be achievable without the essential network of volunteers who contribute to it. More than 200 people across the province complete a short survey each week to share what they see and hear in their rural municipalities. Anyone interested in helping by becoming a volunteer crop reporter can contact the Ministry of Agriculture or the nearest local regional office to find out more.

For a complete weekly summary of the Crop Report, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/crop-report. You can also follow the 2025 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: