MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDEQ Secretary Wilson to join staff, officials on the Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve tour stop at Masonboro Island Reserve Friday

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Secretary Reid Wilson will join staff, state and local officials on a visit to the Masonboro Island Reserve in Wilmington on Friday, May 16 to continue the Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve Tour.

Members of the media are invited to attend the fourth stop on the Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve Tour, a multi-year campaign to raise awareness of the N.C. Coastal Reserve and the role the 10 reserve sites and programs play in protecting N.C.’s coastal resources now and into the future. From 2023-2026, the Division of Coastal Management will celebrate the N.C. Coastal Reserve and its work by visiting sites throughout the coast to learn more about the ecosystems they protect and the critical work happening at the sites.

With brief remarks from state and local representatives including NCDEQ Secretary Wilson, Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve staff will take you on a guided boat trip to the Masonboro Island Reserve and on a short walk on the site’s nature trail.

The Division is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of N.C.’s National Estuarine Research Reserve this year, designated by the state and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to protect special places including the Masonboro Island Reserve. This designation inspired the state to later create the umbrella N.C. Coastal Reserve.

WHEN: Friday, May 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: UNCW Center for Marine Science, 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington, N.C. 28409

Boat seating is limited and opportunities for media participation in this portion of the event are dependent on availability.

The event will highlight how the Masonboro Island Reserve serves the citizens of and visitors to N.C. through its science and monitoring, delivery of information to educate and inform decision making, and providing public access. The Reserve's protected sites improve the quality of life for all citizens and visitors by providing public access to coastal areas, essential habitat for fisheries and wildlife, and a cleaner and healthier environment.

Open to Credentialed Press

RSVP to Christy Simmons (christy.simmons@deq.nc.gov) by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 15 for onsite participation and onsite interview requests.