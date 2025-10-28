Comment period extended on rule change allowing domestic wastewater discharges into zero-flow streams

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on Nov. 5 to hear public comment on a proposed rule change that would allow domestic wastewater discharges to zero-flow streams.

In addition to speaking at the hearing, the public can also submit written and emailed comments on the draft rule in a comment period that has been extended until Dec. 15.

Public Hearing Details

When: 3:30 p.m., Nov. 5, 2025

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C., 27604

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 3 p.m.

The EMC extended the comment period for the proposed amendments due to the passage of SL 2025-94 s. 23.(a), which modified Session Law 2024-44 (s. 5.1), which required the EMC, the rule-making body that oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of DEQ, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources, to adopt rules allowing domestic wastewater discharges to low-flow streams. More information can be found about the proposed rules change can be in the regulatory impact analysis.

In addition to speaking at the hearing, the public can also submit comments by mail or email until Dec. 15. Please send mailed comments to Karen Higgins, DEQ-DWR Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611, or by email to publiccomments@deq.nc.gov.

The text of the proposed rule amendment and the associated regulatory impact analysis can be found online.