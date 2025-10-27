NCDEQ Division of Water Resources to hold public hearings on draft environmental impact statement for Fuquay-Varina Interbasin Transfer request

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission and NCDEQ Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources will hold public hearings on Dec. 4, 9 and 11 to hear public comment on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Town of Fuquay-Varina's Interbasin Transfer Certificate request.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 4, 2025

Where: Fayetteville Technology Community College, Cumberland Hall Auditorium, 2220 Hull Road, Fayetteville, N.C., 28303

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 9, 2025

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, N.C., 27604

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Parking information: Public parking will be available after 5 p.m. at Parking Deck 64, which is located across North Salisbury Street from the Archdale Building. Please see the Interactive State Parking Map for additional parking options: Interactive Map.



Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Dec. 11, 2025

Where: Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center, 1192 U.S. Hwy 64 West Business, Pittsboro, N.C. 27312

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Town of Fuquay-Varina, which is located in the Neuse River Basin, is seeking approval for an Interbasin Transfer Certificate in order to source water supply from another river basin, the Cape Fear River Basin, to meet projected future water demands.

Currently, the town relies on wholesale water purchased from neighboring water systems – the City of Raleigh, Harnett County and Johnston County. However, the town’s current water supply is projected to fall short of future demands, with a shortfall projected by 2030.

The town’s preferred alternative to resolve its projected shortfalls is to source water supply from the Tri-Rivers (i.e., City of Sanford) Water Treatment Plant in the Cape Fear River Basin. This alternative requires an Interbasin Transfer (IBT) Certificate. The town is seeking approval to transfer 6.17 million gallons per day from the Cape Fear River basin to the Neuse River Basin based on 2055 demand projections.

The draft EIS, which should include a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impacts that would occur in the source and receiving basins if the petition for a certificate is granted, is available online on DEQ’s website, and via the North Carolina Department of Administration Environmental Review Clearinghouse.

Access to the hydrologic model used to evaluate alternatives in the EIS is also available upon request through the DEQ’s website related to the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s IBT request. Training sessions on accessing the virtual model will be available on Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, but registration is required. Please email maya.holcomb@deq.nc.gov to enroll.

The public is invited to attend the public hearings to provide relevant written and verbal comments on the draft EIS document connected to the requested IBT certificate. Speaking time may be limited based on attendance.

In addition to accepting comments at the hearings, written comments may also be submitted by mail to Maya Holcomb, Division of Water Resources, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C., 27604, or by email to maya.holcomb@deq.nc.gov. Comments must be postmarked or emailed by Feb. 1, 2026.

The application, related materials, and the draft environmental impact statement are available online: Fuquay-Varina Interbasin Transfer request.

If you need this press release in another language, call 919-707-8604 or email laura.oleniacz@deq.nc.gov. Please reach out by Nov. 14 if you require interpretive services at the public hearings.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-707-8604 o mande un correo a laura.oleniacz@deq.nc.gov.