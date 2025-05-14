MC YOGI to Headline #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Kickoff in Downtown Delray Beach

Old School Square MC YOGI MC YOGI MC YOGI

Globally Acclaimed Yogi and Recording Artist Brings Transformative Energy to the Square on June 1st



DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to kick off summer with the #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Launch Party on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Old School Square . This uplifting celebration of community, wellness, and music will feature the popular Coco Market Wellness Festival, a free concert by internationally renowned artist and yogi MC YOGI, and an exclusive ticketed yoga and music experience with MC YOGI in the Vintage Gym.MC YOGI, a celebrated performer known for merging hip-hop, electronic beats, and spiritual teachings, has graced stages from Japan to India—and even the White House. With over 30 major yoga and music festivals under his belt, his inspiring performances combine movement, music, and mindfulness in a way that stirs the soul and elevates the spirit.As part of the #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer, the Delray DDA is bringing you a series of inspiring events and exclusive experiences designed to nourish your body, mind and soul. From the high-energy launch party to a Full Moon Yoga event, cold plunge pop-ups, live concerts and engaging art walks, you’ll find moments of movement, mindfulness and music all summer long in Downtown Delray!The Delray DDA is also launching a #LoveDelray Summer Savings Pass. Dozens of Downtown Delray businesses, including restaurants, retail shops and fitness studios are offering discounts and promotions all summer long.“Downtown Delray has blossomed into a true wellness destination. With the sunshine year-round, our world-class beach, numerous yoga and fitness studios, farm-to-table restaurants, healthy cafés and luxurious spas, our downtown has developed an organic and thriving community dedicated to healthy living. We invite locals and visitors to have fun and feel good in our beautiful Village by the Sea this summer,” said Suzanne Boyd, Director of Marketing for the Delray DDA.Event Schedule – Sunday, June 1, 2025:Location: Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL• 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Coco Market Wellness Festival (Amphitheatre)• 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM: #LoveDelray Launch Party & Free MC YOGI Concert (Amphitheatre)• 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Exclusive Yoga & Music Experience with MC YOGI (Vintage Gym)Admission Details:• Coco Market Wellness Festival and #LoveDelray Launch Party & Concert are free and open to the public.• Tickets for the Exclusive Yoga & Music Experience are $45 and limited, available in advance and at the door at Old School Square Tickets.Attendees for the yoga session should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. A pillow or blanket is optional for the meditation portion. Water and snacks will be provided. Tickets are non-refundable.Learn more about the #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer Launch Party here: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/lovedelray-feel-good-summer-launch-party-with-mc-yogi For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events About MC YOGIElectrifying audiences with his joy and upbeat energy, MC YOGI is known for rocking crowds across the globe from America to India and beyond. Combining dance music and Hip Hop, with infectious beats, love songs and electronic bangers, MC YOGI performs on big stages, headlining major yoga and music festivals around the world. From living in a group home for at-risk youth, to becoming a world renowned yoga teacher and musical innovator, MC YOGI is on a mission to bring good music and good energy into the world. Learn more at https://mcyogi.com About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

