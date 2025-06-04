THE HEALTH CENTER AT SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON EARNS NATIONAL BRONZE QUALITY AWARD

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences THE HEALTH CENTER AT SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON

Recognized by the American Health Care Association, National Center for Assisted Living, and Florida Health Care Association

Florida's nursing centers are committed to being the gold standard in quality care. This award reflects the focus of our caregivers who improve the lives of our state's long term care residents.” — FHCA Chief Executive Officer Emmett Reed

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, is proud to announce that its Health Center has received the prestigious 2025 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL). The award recognizes long term and post-acute care centers that demonstrate a strong foundation for continuous improvement in quality care. Sinai Residences is one of just 41 skilled nursing centers in Florida to receive this honor, according to the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA)."Florida's nursing centers are committed to being the gold standard in quality care. This award reflects the focus of our dedicated caregivers who work tirelessly every day to improve the lives of our state's long term care residents," said FHCA Chief Executive Officer Emmett Reed. "We are proud to recognize our members for their resident-centered focus and pursuit of excellence in care delivery.”The Bronze Award is the first of three distinctions within the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program—one of the most rigorous performance-based recognition initiatives in the long-term care profession. Applicants are evaluated on their organizational performance, leadership, strategic planning, and a strong commitment to delivering quality outcomes.“This national recognition is a testament to the high standards and deep compassion our Health Center team brings to work every day,” said Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. “Our Health Center team is committed to delivering exceptional care, and this award reinforces our mission to enhance the lives of our residents through excellence at every level.”Sinai Residences’ Health Center is among 653 long-term care centers nationwide to receive the Bronze distinction in 2025. "Starting the Quality Award journey is about more than recognition—it’s about building a culture that puts quality first,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to each recipient for embracing that commitment and setting the stage for continued success.”Florida awardees will be formally recognized during the FHCA 2025 Annual Conference & Trade Show, taking place July 13–17 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, during the Quality Awards and Scholarship Ceremony sponsored by Medline Industries.This latest accolade adds to Sinai Residences’ growing list of national and state honors:• Named to Newsweek’s 2025 lists of “America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities” and “America’s Best Nursing Homes”• Ranked #1 in the nation on Fortune’s 2024 “Best Workplaces in Senior Living”• Recipient of the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award• Rachel Blumberg, named 2023 Executive of the Year by LeadingAge FloridaAbout Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About the Florida Health Care AssociationThe Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) is a federation that represents 87% of Florida’s nursing centers, including over 600 long-term care centers that provide skilled nursing, post-acute and subacute care, short-term rehab, assisted living, and other services to the elderly and individuals with disabilities in Florida. The mission of FHCA is to advance the quality of services, image, professional development, and financial stability of its members. As Florida’s first and largest advocacy organization for long-term care providers and the elderly they serve, the Association has worked diligently since 1954 to assist its members with continuously improving quality of care and quality of life for the state’s growing elder care population. For more information about the Florida Health Care Association, visit http://www.fhca.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.