Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,769 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Media Briefing on Hurricane Season Preparation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state and local emergency management officials for a media briefing on Thursday, May 15, at 11:00 AM to discuss South Carolina's preparation for the 2025 hurricane season. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Thursday, May 15 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Charleston Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Media Briefing on Hurricane Season Preparation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more