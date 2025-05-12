Gov. Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Media Briefing on Hurricane Season Preparation
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state and local emergency management officials for a media briefing on Thursday, May 15, at 11:00 AM to discuss South Carolina's preparation for the 2025 hurricane season.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials
WHAT: Media briefing
WHEN: Thursday, May 15 at 11:00 AM
WHERE: Charleston Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.
