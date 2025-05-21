RBmedia Publishes Audio for Bestselling Author Devney Perry’s New Romantasy Series

RBmedia logo

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the release of “Shield of Sparrows,” the first book in a new romantic fantasy series by bestselling author Devney Perry. The audiobook is available now , with audio editions of books two and three slated for future release. In addition to publishing the English-language audiobooks under its Tantor brand, RBmedia will also release the Spanish-language editions through its BookaVivo audio brand.Devney Perry is a “Wall Street Journal,” “USA Today,” and #1 Amazon bestselling author of more than 50 romance novels, which have been translated into multiple languages. A BookTok literary sensation, Perry has earned a devoted global following for her emotionally rich storytelling. RBmedia currently offers many of Perry’s other works in audiobook format. The Shield of Sparrows audiobooks are part of RBmedia’s exclusive partnership with Entangled Publishing, which is publishing the print and eBook editions of the series.“Shield of Sparrows” is a slow-burn, high-stakes romantasy that is perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros―where enemies become lovers, monsters stalk a cursed realm, and a forgotten princess finds the strength to tear off her crown and become the warrior she was never meant to be. A “Shield of Sparrows” film adaptation is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.Watch the audiobook trailer here Devney Perry said, “I’m thrilled to partner with RBmedia to bring “Shield of Sparrows” to life in audio. I can’t wait for listeners to experience this story.”“Devney Perry’s Shield of Sparrows series is masterful storytelling and we’re honored to bring it to audio," said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. "Like all great and lasting tales of adventure, love, and fantasy, they’re hero journeys at their core. You immediately identify with Odessa’s journey—and then hang on for the wild ride. We’ve created an immersive audiobook experience that brings her unforgettable characters and story to life. We hope it will captivate listeners worldwide.”In addition to Perry, RBmedia is the home for hundreds of indie authors, offering a platform for them to reach a wide audience through its Dreamscape, Tantor, and Quest audio brands. Through RBmedia, indie authors have the chance to reach a global audience and transform their works into professionally produced audiobooks. In addition to Perry, other notable independent authors under the RBmedia umbrella include Freida McFadden, Dakota Krout, Scarlett St. Clair, K.A. Tucker, Marie Force, Pamela M. Kelley, Willow Rose, Ilona Andrews, Mark Dawson, TG Reid, RR Haywood, and Chloe Walsh.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com About TantorTantor Media is an industry-leading audiobook publisher, with must-have authors and award-winning titles. Our talented team is dedicated to working closely with traditionally published authors and independent authors to provide the highest-quality audio experience for the best value. We are a recognized leader in discovering emerging authors in science fiction, fantasy, and romance—and are home to breakout independent authors such as Drew Hayes, Dannika Dark, Peter Grainger, Annette Marie, and Eric Ugland. Our extensive and growing audiobook catalog includes award winners, bestsellers, and titles with top reviews from all the major publications.

