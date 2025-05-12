DPS, Neighboring States Team Up in Joint Enforcement Operation

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is partnering with the Arkansas State Police, Louisiana State Police, New Mexico State Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct a joint one-day enhanced enforcement operation this week. During this collaborative effort, which will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, Troopers will be focused on drivers violating their respective state’s Move Over, Slow Down laws.

“DPS is proud to join with our neighbors to raise awareness of the importance of Move Over, Slow Down laws in our respective states,” said Texas DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Too many law enforcement officers and first responders have lost their lives simply doing their jobs along the side of the road. This multi-state operation is about saving lives—ours and yours. If you see flashing lights, do what’s right: move over or slow down.”

Since Nov. 1, 2017, Texas DPS has had 142 crashes involving stationary DPS patrol vehicles, resulting in 46 Trooper injuries and Two Trooper deaths.

Move Over or Slow Down

Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle with emergency lights activated, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), tow trucks and other vehicles.

Specifically, Texas drivers must either vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Remember: you should only move over if you can do so safely and legally. If you cannot move over, slow down.

Violators of the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law can face up to a $1,250 fine for the first offense. Violators who cause bodily injury can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and up to a $4,000 fine.

Late last year, Governor Greg Abbott released a public service announcement on Move Over, Slow Down. View Governor Greg Abbott’s Move Over or Slow Down PSA here.

