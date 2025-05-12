Parents of young kids invited to Hiking with Baby event on May 24 in Parkville

Body

PARKVILLE, Mo. – It can be beneficial for both parents and children alike to find a community of families who love nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will lead Hiking with Baby, a free family-friendly nature walk, from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, at the Parkville Nature Sanctuary.

This morning hike is intended for parents and very young children, ages 0-4 recommended. Registration is required and can be done at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207466.

The trail at Parkville Nature Sanctuary will feature native wildflowers, blooming trees, and the possibility for wildlife sightings. The terrain is mostly dirt with terraced steps, so it will not be stroller friendly. Parents are encouraged to bring and place their children in a front or back carrier. Families are responsible for their own water and snacks.

Questions may be directed to MDC Naturalist Jada Tressler at jada.tressler@mdc.mo.gov. The main entrance of the Parkville Nature Sanctuary is on 12th Street, south of Highway 9, at the bottom of the hill next to the Park University athletic fields.

MDC has a variety of family-friendly programs at Kansas City area nature centers. Sign up for email or text lists at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP to keep up with upcoming events.