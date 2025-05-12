ICAO Council: Russian Federation responsible for downing of flight MH17

NETHERLANDS, May 12 - News item | 12-05-2025 | 17:06

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO Council) has concluded Monday that the Russian Federation is responsible for the downing of Flight MH17 and has thus violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention. The ICAO Council rendered this decision in a case initiated by the Netherlands and Australia in 2022 against the Russian Federation over the downing of Flight MH17 on 17 July 2014. The Council has found in favour of the Netherlands and Australia.

Foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp: ‘I am pleased with this decision by the ICAO Council, first and foremost because of what it means for the next of kin of the victims of the downing of Flight MH17. It cannot take away their grief and pain, but the decision is an important step towards establishing the truth and achieving justice and accountability for all victims of Flight MH17, and their families and loved ones. This decision also sends a clear message to the international community: states cannot violate international law with impunity.’

In the coming weeks the ICAO Council will consider what form of reparation is in order. In that context the Netherlands and Australia are requesting that the ICAO Council order the Russian Federation to enter into negotiations with the Netherlands and Australia, and that the Council facilitate this process. The latter is important in order to ensure that the negotiations are conducted in good faith and according to specific timelines, and that they will yield actual results.

ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations with 193 member states. Under the Chicago Convention these states may not use weapons against civil aircraft in flight. It is for the ICAO Council to decide whether countries have violated the Convention.

The decision was reached on Monday by a vote among the members of the ICAO Council. A large majority of the Council members voted in favour of the Netherlands’ and Australia’s position.