Christenson Transportation Among First-Ever TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carriers

STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation becomes a TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carrier the inaugural carrier to receive the prestigious TCA Elite Fleet certification from the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). This recognition highlights Christenson Transportation's commitment to creating an exceptional work environment for its drivers and being named one of the 2025 Best Places to Drive.Developed in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, the TCA Elite Fleet initiative aims to shine a spotlight on North American for-hire truckload carriers that demonstrate excellence in supporting their drivers through competitive compensation, innovative practices, and a strong focus on employee well-being.The evaluation process for the TCA Elite Fleet certification was rigorous, assessing multiple key metrics such as safety, driver satisfaction, turnover rates, compensation, benefits, quality of life for drivers, company equipment, and operational efficiency. In addition, drivers and independent contractors participated in surveys to validate the results. RayVaun Christenson , Vice President of Christenson Transportation, commented, “At Christenson Transportation, being nominated for the TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carriers is a true reflection of our commitment to excellence. This recognition reinforces our dedication to creating a workplace where drivers and staff thrive, built on our core values of community, integrity, communication, and accountability. We believe that fostering a supportive and transparent culture leads to success for everyone” both on and off the road. This nomination is a testament to the hard work of our entire Christenson family, and we remain focused on setting the standard for the trucking industry.”Christenson Transportation’s commitment to its drivers has been a cornerstone of its operations, fostering a culture that prioritizes safety, ongoing training, and support for all employees. As part of its continued mission to enhance the truck driving profession, Christenson Transportation remains dedicated to implementing innovative practices that boost not only driver satisfaction but also operational excellence.

