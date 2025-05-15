Chilton Announces Bedroom Furniture Sale: 10% Off May 16–June 8

Save on high-quality, hardwood bedroom furniture, handmade in America

We believe in creating functional furniture that honors traditional regional design through the lens of clean lines.”
— Jen Levin, President of Chilton
PORTLAND & FREEPORT, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilton, a Maine-based furniture company known for its New England aesthetic and commitment to American-made craftsmanship, is offering 10% off all bedroom furniture from May 16 through June 8.

The sale includes beds, dressers, nightstands, bedroom storage, and select bedroom seating, each designed and handmade in America from solid North American hardwoods. Customers can shop the full bedroom collection at Chilton’s Portland and Freeport stores, or online at chiltons.com.

“We believe in creating functional furniture that honors traditional regional design through the lens of clean lines,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton. “This sale is a chance for customers to invest in bedroom furniture that brings the warmth and character of wood into their homes.”

Chilton partners with small workshops in Maine and the Midwest that specialize in woodworking and upholstery, ensuring every piece reflects the highest standards of quality. Rooted in the enduring forms of New England furniture, each design celebrates the richness of solid wood and the integrity of thoughtful craftsmanship.

For more information, visit chiltons.com/collections/sale or call 207-883-3366.

Liesel Noble
Chilton
liesel@chiltons.com

About

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company with a New England aesthetic. Its product line includes solid wood furniture, and accessories, designed and handmade in America. Founded in 1885, Chilton has long been known for its traditional Shaker-style wood furniture. Under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded its offerings to include both classic traditionally-inspired pieces and exclusive new designs. Chilton works closely with small, partner workshops throughout Maine to produce most of its furniture. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore online at www.chiltons.com.

www.chiltons.com

