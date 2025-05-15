Chilton Announces Bedroom Furniture Sale: 10% Off May 16–June 8

About

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company with a New England aesthetic. Its product line includes solid wood furniture, and accessories, designed and handmade in America. Founded in 1885, Chilton has long been known for its traditional Shaker-style wood furniture. Under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded its offerings to include both classic traditionally-inspired pieces and exclusive new designs. Chilton works closely with small, partner workshops throughout Maine to produce most of its furniture. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore online at www.chiltons.com.

