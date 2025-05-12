Alpha Sheet Metal Works expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alpha Sheet Metal Works, a metal fabricator, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $3.7 million investment will create 14 new jobs.

With more than 80 years of experience, Alpha Sheet Metal Works specializes in steel, stainless steel and aluminum metal products. The company’s products range from individual parts to complete automated assemblies.

Alpha Sheet Metal Works will add 24,000 square feet next to its existing facility, located at 9525 Hamburg Road in Ladson, to increase its Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, assembly and large-format fabrication capabilities.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Alpha Sheet Metal Works team should contact office@alphamachine.com.

QUOTES

“As a family-owned business, we’re thrilled to expand our operations in Charleston County. This community has been incredibly supportive, and we’re excited to continue serving the local businesses and industries here. Our expertise in steel, stainless steel and aluminum fabrication, combined with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, makes us well-suited to meet the region’s diverse needs.” -Alpha Sheet Metal Works President Joseph W. Schady

“Alpha Sheet Metal Works’ decision to expand in Charleston County demonstrates the continued success of its partnership with South Carolina. We are proud to see the company is reaffirming its confidence in our people and our economy by investing $3.7 million and creating 14 new jobs.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always exciting when a company like Alpha Sheet Metal Works that has deep roots in our state decides to further invest in South Carolina. We congratulate Alpha Sheet Metal Works on all the success it has found in Charleston County and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The expansion of Alpha Sheet Metal Works not only strengthens our advanced manufacturing sector but also highlights the fertile ground Charleston County provides for the sustained growth and success of existing businesses.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

FIVE FAST FACTS