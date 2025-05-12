Attorney General Jackley Announces Sturgis Man Pleads Guilty But Mentally Ill to Charges Against Law Enforcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 12, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Sturgis man pleaded guilty but Mentally Ill to Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure stemming from a 2024 incident at the Meade County Law Enforcement Center.

The incident occurred on June 30, 2024, when Fredrick Wilson, Jr., 20, fired shots at both an officer and at the law enforcement center. Explosive components were found near the entry doors of the building but were never detonated.

Sentencing will be July 18 in Meade County Circuit Court.

Agencies involved in the investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the U.S. Department of Justice, and Sturgis Police Department.

The Attorney General’s Office and Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

