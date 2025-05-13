Arrow Real Estate Advisors Arranges $30 Million In Financing For Commercial Condominiums In Brooklyn

Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures Loan from Argentic Real Estate Investment & Raith Capital Partners to Refinance Retail Space in Williamsburg Development

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully arranged $30 million in financing for the commercial condominiums at 510 Driggs Avenue in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The deal includes a $23 million senior loan and a $7 million mezzanine loan from Argentic Real Estate Investment and Raith Capital Partners. The financing will allow the Sponsor to refinance the retail spaces located on the cellar and ground floors, supporting the continued growth and success of the tenants that serve the Williamsburg community. The financing was secured by Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Alex Bailkin, Senior Vice President, and Matt O’Hanlon, Senior Associate.

510 Driggs is a luxury condominium development completed in 2022, designed by the globally acclaimed architecture firm Woods Bagot. This mixed-use project features 44 stunning residences, ranging from studio to 3-bedroom homes, along with a collection of top-tier lifestyle amenities. The 27,000SF of retail space, featuring a dynamic mix of businesses that provide essential services to the local community, and the 11 parking spaces were used as collateral for the loan. Prior to the refinancing, the residences were sold off and the accelerated pace of absorption highlights the strength of the Williamsburg submarket as well as the quality of this project.

Key tenants include The Learning Experience, which offers high-quality early childhood education, as well as Perspire Sauna Studio and Barry’s Bootcamp, two fitness-driven establishments that support the neighborhood’s wellness scene. Impact Kitchen, a health-conscious eatery, caters to the growing demand for nutritious and clean eating options, while Baker Pediatrics ensures that families in the area have access to top-notch healthcare.

“510 Driggs exemplifies the type of development that enhances the fabric of Williamsburg and provides key services to its residents,” said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “We are proud to play a role in delivering these valuable retail amenities to the Williamsburg community and demonstrate our in-depth knowledge of specific markets.”

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.