Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,443 in the last 365 days.

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities appears before Portfolio Committee, 13 May

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will appear before the Portfolio committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 from 09:00-13:00 to outline the Departmental Assessments Conducted and Monitored, towards a dedicated efforts and a call to fight and end Gender Based Violence.

The Department will be briefing the Portfolio Committee on the following critical issues: 

  • Department Programmes aimed at fighting Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).
  • Progress reports on the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP), by the National Government Departments, Municipalities and the State-Owned Entities through Monitoring and evaluation programmes.

Members of the media and public can follow the briefing of the Department on Parliament Television https://www.parliament.gov.za/parliament-tv&nbsp;

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is mandated to lead on socio-economic transformation and implementation of the empowerment and participation of women, youth and persons with disabilities through mainstreaming, advocacy, monitoring and evaluation. 

Media Enquiries: Head of Communications - Cassius Selala Tel: 060 534 0672 / OR Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson: Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Tel: 083 406 6496.

#GovZAUpdates

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities appears before Portfolio Committee, 13 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more