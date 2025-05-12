DoHS Highlights the Power of Early Prevention During National Prevention Week

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH), is proud to recognize National Prevention Week from May 11–17, 2025. This annual observance highlights the importance of substance use prevention and the lasting benefits of early intervention for individuals, families, and communities across the state.

Early prevention, especially when it starts in childhood, is one of the most effective strategies for reducing the risk of future substance use. Research shows that the earlier a person begins using alcohol or drugs, the greater their risk for developing a substance use disorder later in life. BBH urges all West Virginians, including parents, caregivers, educators, and community members, to talk early and often about the risks of substance use and help young people make healthy choices.

“Prevention is one of the most powerful tools we have to protect the health and well-being of West Virginians,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By investing in prevention early, especially in childhood, we are not only reducing the likelihood of future substance use, but also building stronger families, more resilient communities, and a healthier future for our state.”

The state has built a strong prevention infrastructure to support this work, including six regional Prevention Lead Organizations (PLOs), local county coalitions, and Partnerships for Success (PFS) Coordinators. These groups collaborate with schools and communities to implement evidence-based prevention efforts tailored to local needs.

“West Virginians have the power to change lives by starting the conversation early,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Whether you’re a parent, teacher, coach, or neighbor, you can help shape the decisions young people make and reduce the risk of substance use before it begins.”

Resources such as the BBH Evidence-Based Clearinghouse offer West Virginians access to programs proven to delay or prevent first-time use and reduce long-term harm. The Help and Hope WV provides tools like the WV Prevention Guide and directories to connect individuals with their local PLOs. In schools, WV Expanded School Mental Health delivers behavioral health services that support students and families directly.

BBH also funds 24/7 helplines operated by First Choice Services, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498), which connects callers to the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line and other mental health and substance use resources.

“Prevention programs increase protective factors and reduce risk factors,” said Nicholas Stuchell, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health Interim Commissioner. “The earlier we start, the better the outcomes, for individuals, families, and entire communities.”

For more information on prevention and behavioral health services, visit dhhr.wv.gov/BBH/about/Children,YouthandFamilies/Pages/default.aspx. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.