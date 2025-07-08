West Virginia Becomes First State in Nation to Develop Statewide Tourniquet Takedown Protocols for EMS

West Virginia has become the first state in the country to develop statewide tourniquet removal or ‘takedown’ protocols for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and, after one year of measurable success in the field, is becoming the model for tourniquet training at the national level.





“An opportunity like this one doesn’t present itself every day,” shared Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “This is something that takes time, dedication, and hard work to see to fruition. I am extremely proud of those who have had a hand in developing these protocols and am excited to see their impact on the future of healthcare, not just for West Virginia but for other states and their communities as well.”





A tourniquet is a device used to apply pressure to a limb in the effort to control bleeding, especially in cases that involve severe bleeding such as gunshot wounds. West Virginia’s protocols were developed by Acting State Health Officer Dr. P.S. Martin alongside Dr. Greg Schaefer, a trauma surgeon at West Virginia University, after recognizing that, although tourniquet use in prehospital trauma care is well-documented in controlling hemorrhage and improving surgical outcomes, limited data exists regarding the success of and potential risks of tourniquet removal in the field by EMS providers.





Dr. Martin found that there were cases in which tourniquets had been applied as part of routine pre-hospital care that could have been reassessed and removed but were not due to current guidelines.

“There is this taboo in the medical community surrounding tourniquet takedown,” Dr. Martin explained. “Once one is in place a lot of hospitals do not want to remove it unless there is a vascular surgeon present. However, every minute a tourniquet is applied, there is a risk of tissue death and limb loss. We wanted to find those situations where tourniquets could be removed and do so through proper training and see what that data looked like to show that takedown is not only viable but preferred in the right situations.”





