Flood Relief Update-DoHS Extends Application Deadline for SNAP Replacement Benefits

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the 10-day reporting period for the loss of food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The extension applies only to current SNAP recipients who have lost food as a result of severe storms that began on June 14, 2025, in Marion, Monongalia, and Ohio counties. For households who are receiving SNAP benefits in these counties, the reporting deadline has been extended to July 7, 2025, ensuring affected households have additional time to apply for replacement benefits.

You may qualify for replacement benefits if:

You live in Marion, Monongalia, or Ohio County;

You currently receive SNAP benefits;

You lost food due to a power outage lasting over four hours; and

You provide verification of food loss and submit a signed affidavit.

For more information or to request a replacement benefits application, contact your local DoHS county office or call the Office of Constituent Services’ Customer Service Hotline at 1-877-716-1212.