DoHS Announces Payment Updates for Drug Screening and Testing Services in Child Welfare Proceedings Under Senate Bill 128

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is announcing important updates to the payment process for drug screening and testing services in child welfare proceedings, following the enactment of Senate Bill 128, which takes effect July 11, 2025. The legislation impacts judicial authority related to service payments and aims to promote consistency, efficiency, and timely access to services in child welfare cases.

Under the new law, the way courts authorize payment for drug screening and testing services will change:

For services provided to adults involved in child welfare cases, courts may no longer order DoHS to pay rates higher than either the Medicaid rate or the rate established by the Department.

For services provided to children, courts may order a higher rate only if the service is covered by Medicaid and is not available within 30 days, and even then, the Department reserves the right to object and request a hearing.

DoHS is in the process of determining the Medicaid rate for certain mental and behavioral health services, and there will be additional information forthcoming regarding these as well as payment for these services.

“These updates ensure we are using state resources responsibly while maintaining timely access to critical services for children and families,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “We’re committed to working with the courts and our community partners to keep children safe, families supported, and the system operating efficiently.”

For more detailed information and provider-specific guidance, please review the full Provider Memorandum available here: dhhr.wv.gov/bss/policy/Pages/default.aspx.

For questions or assistance, contact the Office of Constituent Services, Client Services Unit at 1-800-642-8589, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email osaclientservices@wv.gov.