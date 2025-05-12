Lieutenant Governor Evette's Schedule: Monday, May 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, May 12, 2025, includes the following: Monday, May 12 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Augusta Oncology Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, Augusta Oncology Multispecialty Clinic, 150 Bluff Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.

