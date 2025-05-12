Maryland State Police Invite Public To Participate In 2025 State Police Fitness Challenge

Submit Release
(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are calling on fitness enthusiasts, community members, and aspiring Maryland State Troopers to participate in the 2025 Maryland State Police Fitness Challenge on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Maryland State Police Academy, located at 6852 4th St., Sykesville, MD 21784.

This high-energy event will feature a CrossFit-style workout, encouraging participants to challenge their physical limits alongside troopers and community members. Participants must be 18 years or older and provide a valid photo ID. This challenge is designed to foster camaraderie, promote physical fitness, and provide insight into what it takes to become a Maryland State Trooper.

In addition to the workout, attendees will have the chance to speak with recruiters about career opportunities within the Maryland State Police and learn more about how they can serve their communities.

Interested participants can register now. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit the following link: https://MarylandStatePoliceFitnessChallenge2025.eventbrite.com

Your future as a Maryland State Trooper starts with taking the challenge. Sign up today.

 

 

