Three Graduate from Merrick County Problem-Solving Court

On March 3, 2025, Dallas, Austin, and Tavis celebrated their graduation from Problem-Solving Court at the Merrick County Courthouse in Central City. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Rachel A. Daugherty and attended by District 5 probation staff, friends, and family members.

Problem-Solving Court graduations mark a meaningful milestone, bringing together current and former participants to reflect on their journeys—the challenges they've faced and the successes they've achieved. These events honor the hard work and dedication of individuals like Dallas, Austin, and Tavis in overcoming obstacles and making lasting, positive changes in their lives.

Problem-Solving Courts offer an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court framework, these courts use a specialized team approach aimed at reducing recidivism and substance use among participants. The program emphasizes public safety and rehabilitation through validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, a system of incentives and sanctions, and access to supportive services.

For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 362-6540 Email: morgan.campbell@nejudicial.gov