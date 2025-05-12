UAGC Associate Faculty Member Nina E. Woodard Recognized with SHRM Legacy of Giving Award

Nina’s dedication to education and professional service exemplifies the values we strive to uphold at UAGC.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost for Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) associate faculty member Nina E. Woodard was recently honored with the Nina E. Woodard Legacy of Giving Award by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) California State Council during National Volunteer Recognition Week. The award acknowledges Woodard’s nearly five decades of dedicated volunteer service to SHRM and the human resources profession, both across the United States and internationally.A valued educator in UAGC human resources programs, Woodard has significantly impacted her students and the HR field through her mentorship, leadership, and commitment to professional development. She played a pivotal role in SHRM’s global initiatives, including the establishment of its office in India."This honor is especially meaningful as it reflects the values I have tried to live by throughout my career—serving others and supporting the development of people and organizations," said Woodard. "To have an award that bears my name is both humbling and deeply fulfilling."The Nina E. Woodard Legacy of Giving Award was established by the SHRM California State Council to recognize her lifelong contributions to the HR profession and her generous service to students, colleagues, and SHRM chapters since 1978.“Nina’s dedication to education and professional service exemplifies the values we strive to uphold at UAGC,” said Blake Naughton , vice provost for Global Campus Academic Affairs. “Her influence within the university and the broader HR community is deeply respected, and this recognition is well deserved.”UAGC commends Nina E. Woodard for her outstanding contributions and ongoing commitment to the success of learners and professionals in the human resources field.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

