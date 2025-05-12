MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in an armed carjacking that occurred in the Navy Yard area.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, at approximately 12:08 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their car, in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. After obtaining the victim’s keys, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Sixth District officers and members of MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit located the carjacked vehicle and placed two suspects under arrest. A firearm was recovered.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking. A 14-year-old juvenile male of Glenarden, Maryland, was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Two outstanding suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25068470