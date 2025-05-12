Louvre Hotels Group taps RobosizeME to Automate Voucher Reconciliation

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions for hospitality , has been selected by Louvre Hotels Group to automate the time-intensive process of voucher reconciliation. By automating the reconciliation of vouchers from providers such as Sodexo and Edenred, RobosizeME is enabling Louvre Hotels Group to eliminate hundreds of hours of manual work every month, driving efficiency and accuracy across their operations.Louvre Hotels Group, known for its portfolio of over 1,700 hotels across the globe, identified voucher reconciliation as a repetitive and resource-intensive task that could benefit significantly from automation. Leveraging RobosizeME's expertise in RPA and the hospitality industry, the new solution simplifies and streamlines the handling of vouchers from leading providers, ensuring quicker and error-free processing while freeing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.“Implementing RobosizeME’s automation solution has transformed our operational efficiency,” said François Couturier, IT Finance and HR Director at Louvre Hotels Group. “With this technology in place, we’ve been able to redirect our team’s efforts to more strategic activities, improving both productivity and team satisfaction.”The automation provided by RobosizeME is not only enhancing Louvre Hotels Group's internal processes but is also reducing the potential for human error, improving accuracy and reliability in voucher reconciliation.“We are proud to partner with Louvre Hotels Group to deliver measurable results through automation,” said Stephen Burke, CEO at RobosizeME. “Our goal is to empower hospitality businesses like Louvre Hotels to optimize their operations, and this project demonstrates how AI and automation can create meaningful impact in the hospitality industry.”This collaboration underscores the potential of automation in addressing labor-intensive challenges within the hospitality sector. For Louvre Hotels Group, automating voucher reconciliation is just one example of how technology can drive operational excellence and deliver value.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me About Louvre Hotels GroupLouvre Hotels Group is a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes over 1,700 hotels in 70 countries. It has a full hotel offering, spanning 1 star to 5 stars, with the brands: Première Classe, Hosho, Kyriad, Campanile, TULIP Hotels & Residences, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip; the 5 brands of the Sarovar network in India, the French Group Hôtels & Préférence and the brand TemptingPlaces.Louvre Hotels Group is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., the 2nd hospitality group in the world.

