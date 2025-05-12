Hub Affiliations finalist at iGB Affiliate Awards 2025

IGB AFFILIATE AWARDS Egr Italia EGR Italy Awards

NAPOLI, ITALY, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations is proud to announce its official nomination at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2025, one of the most prestigious events in the global affiliate marketing industry. The company has been shortlisted in three key categories: Best Sports Betting Affiliate, Affiliate Employer of the Year, and Rising Star, confirming once again its position as a top-tier player on the international stage.The award ceremony will take place on July 3, 2025, at the Troxy Theatre in London, an iconic Art Deco venue that, over the years, has hosted plays, concerts, and film screenings, becoming a cultural landmark in the city.Hub Affiliations: a year of success, from the EGR Italy Awards to the SiGMA AwardsThis nomination comes as part of a broader path of international affirmation, with Hub Affiliations having achieved major industry recognition over the past twelve months, including:🏆 Winner of “Best Sportsbook Affiliate” at the SiGMA Awards 2025🏅 Five nominations at the Italian Gaming Awards 2025🏅 Finalist at the EGR Europe Awards 2024🏅 Finalist at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2025🏆 Winner of both “Affiliate of the Year” and “Sports Betting Affiliate” at the EGR Italy Awards 2024These achievements highlight the strength of Hub Affiliations' business model and its ability to adapt to market evolution, consistently delivering innovative, cutting-edge affiliate solutions.“Being shortlisted for a competition of this level is a source of great pride for our entire team,” said Francesco Maddalena, founder of Hub Affiliations.“The iGB Awards nomination confirms that our performance-driven, transparent, and quality-first approach is being recognized beyond national borders.”iGB Affiliate Awards 2025: a benchmark for the industryThe iGB Affiliate Awards are among the most coveted accolades in the sector. They stand out for their rigorous evaluation process, combining expert jury assessments with objective performance criteria. The 2025 edition features 18 competitive categories, including:Best Casino AffiliateBest Sports Betting Affiliate (Hub Affiliations shortlisted)Affiliate Employer of the Year (Hub Affiliations shortlisted)Best Streaming AffiliateRising Star (Hub Affiliations shortlisted)Affiliate Campaign of the YearBest Affiliate ProgrammeHub Affiliations is honored to be among the finalists in such a prestigious setting, competing alongside some of the world’s most respected affiliate marketing brands.“This result is the outcome of teamwork and a clear vision: to be among the best not just in performance, but in our values and methodology,” concluded Maddalena.“Looking ahead, we are strongly committed to fostering a culture of responsible gaming. The recognition we’ve received is a reflection of our solid compliance-based approach—an essential guarantee for all our partners. Working with top-tier operators demands high standards, and it’s precisely this focus on reliability and quality that sets us apart in our daily work.”Useful links🔗 To learn more about Hub Affiliations and its initiatives: https://hubaffiliations.com 🔗 Stay updated on iGB Affiliate Awards 2025: https://www.igbaffiliate.com 🔗 Reserve your ticket here: https://igb-live-awards.reg.buzz

