Pre-orders for the 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David' Statue Began May 15, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David Front View Swappable Parts Bonus Part David, Lucy, and Rebecca

Prime 1 Studio has announced the 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David' statue. Pre-orders began May 15, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the release of a 1/4 scale statue of David from the anime "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," as part of the "Real Elite Masterline" series.This statue captures David and his crew with a unique blend of visual styles from both the anime and the original video game "Cyberpunk 2077." As stated by CD PROJEKT RED producer Satoru Eldar during Prime 1 Studio’s video "NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIII," David’s key features—including his hairstyle, facial expression, and signature yellow jacket—have been faithfully interpreted with inspiration from the anime and reimagined through detailed three-dimensional sculpting.The statue’s custom base is modeled after the "Afterlife" bar from "Cyberpunk 2077." It features LED lighting, weathered stickers, crushed cans, and other intricate details that evoke the atmosphere of "Night City."The "DX Bonus Version" includes additional parts such as interchangeable head and arm pieces, the "Pulser" submachine gun, and a head stand. Furthermore, this version comes with an exclusive accessory: the high-powered "Kyubi" power assault rifle.In addition to David, statues of "Lucy" and "Rebecca" from the same series are also part of the lineup.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1199Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: November 2026Scale: 1/4H:58cm W:38cm D:39cmWeight: 14.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Themed Base with LED Illumination・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Serious, Open Mouth, Smiling)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arm & Pocket Parts (Hand in Pocket, Gun Raised, Gun Aimed Forward)・One (1) Pulsar・Two (2) Head Stands・One (1) Kyubi [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: (C) 2025 CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. CD PROJEKT, the CD PROJEKT logo, Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk 2077, the Cyberpunk 2077 logo and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. in the US and/or other countries.For more details, visit our online store

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Tech Demo

