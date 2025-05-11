SA cements position as Australian wine export champion

Release date: 10/05/25

South Australian wine exports to China have surged back to near record levels in the first full year since tariffs were removed, with SA outperforming the other states in recapturing the lucrative market, new ABS trade data reveals.

South Australia exported $855 million of wine to China in the year to March 2025 – a 200-fold increase on the previous year, and 86 percent of Australia’s total of $987m

The hard work by the Malinauskas Government to rebuild industry through diversification is paying off, along with the efforts of the Albanese Government to repair our trading relationships with China and beyond

The data shows our state accounted for 69 per cent of Australia’s total global wine exports in the 12 months to March – $1.906 billion of $2.76 billion, as we continue to lead the nation in global wine exports. This is an improvement in SA’s export market share, which at the peak of global wine exports in October 2020 stood at 65 per cent.

South Australia’s wine exports to China reached their peak in October 2020, at $946.5 million – a month before tariffs were introduced. These were removed in March 2024 following concerted efforts by both the State and Federal Government.

The Malinauskas Government’s $1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-engagement Support Program has run a series of export workshops, marketing campaigns, market activations and immersion events to assist the post-tariff bounceback.

In April this year, Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs visited China and launched the program’s latest in-market initiative – a food and wine promotion across 37 bistros and restaurants in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

South Australia has long been the home of Australia’s wine industry, but this latest data shows that we continue to build on our leadership position and are well placed to continue to grow this important sector.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The rapid recovery of South Australia’s wine export industry has exceeded even the most optimistic predictions of a year ago when tariffs were removed.

The $855 million in wine exports in the past year is an exceptional result. It’s just reward for the patience and resilience that producers demonstrated through a very challenging and uncertain period of trade disruption.

South Australia has done the heavy lifting for Australian wine, increasing both our size and market share of exports.

The Malinauskas Government has stood with local wine producers, and the thousands of people that they employ, during the tough times. We are backing efforts to diversify, and ensure that renewed opportunities in China are seized.

Thanks to these efforts, South Australia has recovered 90 per cent of the all-time peak wine exports to China, in just one year. Our Government recognises that uncertainty in global markets remains, and remains ready to act to protect local jobs.

Attributable to Inca Lee, Chief Executive, South Australian Wine Industry Association

South Australia's premium wines are once again capturing the attention of Chinese consumers, solidifying the state’s reputation for world-class winemaking excellence.

The results are strong, with continued investment to grow demand in China and other markets needed to ensure the industry’s long-term success.

At a time when we are seeing a global decline in wine consumption and an unpredictable trading landscape, we acknowledge the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to rebuilding our exports into China, and supporting diversification efforts into other key export markets.