Budget boost to keep your commute safe

Release date: 31/05/25

A new security taskforce to combat antisocial and violent behaviour across the Adelaide Metro network will be established as part of a $9.6 million State Budget investment in transport safety.

As part of the four-year funding, a new Transit Compliance Team will be created to increase the security presence across the network. The unit will see 19 dedicated officers recruited and deployed across services, boosting the overall number of prescribed officers employed by the Department to around 200.

As well as providing passengers with peace of mind, the highly visible compliance officers will also act as a deterrent against antisocial behaviour, helping defuse situations before they can arise.

Afternoon security patrols across Adelaide’s south, outer north, and outer north-east bus network were recently extended to provide greater coverage and increase passenger safety. Security officers are also present onboard evening train and tram services.

To further improve safety, $1.5 million of the funding in 2025-26 will be spent on installing new artificial intelligence (AI) cameras at key interchanges and stations. The smart cameras are currently being trialled at Flinders Railway Station, helping to identify antisocial behaviour and disorderly acts such as graffiti.

If suspicious or dangerous behaviour is detected, the system will alert the Department for Infrastructure and Transport’s security team of the incident and a patrol will be dispatched if needed.

Dedicated safety operations across the Adelaide Metro network will also continue, helping to crack down on disorderly behaviour and fare evasion on routes with known hotspots.

In 2024, six targeted bus security operations were conducted across Adelaide with more than 7000 tickets checked and around 173 people cautioned.

The State Government’s focus on transport safety and security will build on several measures currently being implemented across the network.

The latest initiative, which will come into effect in July, will give the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport the power to hit passengers with indefinite bans if they are charged with or suspected to have committed certain criminal offences, including violent acts.

These new powers will be the strongest in the nation and carry harsh penalties for commuters who are found to breach the orders, with the maximum court penalty to increase from $2500 to $7000. The barring orders are in response to recent troubling incidents across the network, including 93 assaults on bus drivers last year.

The State Government is committed to improving safety for both passengers and drivers across the network. Protective driver safety screens are currently being installed on all 940 government-owned buses as part of a $7.5 million initiative.

Close to 170 buses have been fitted with the polycarbonate screens so far, with the remaining buses expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Railway station upgrades are also underway across the network to improve safety and passenger comfort, including a $2 million upgrade of Marino Railway Station.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Criminal and anti-social behaviour in any form is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated on public transport – and that is why next week’s State Budget provides significant additional funding that allows us to take the action we need to take to stamp it out.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to improving passenger transport safety. We are already fast-tracking new bus security screens on every government-owned bus and implementing some of the nation’s toughest regulations to permanently ban disorderly passengers from public transport.

Now a crack new Transit Compliance Team operating across the network, along with a broader rollout of A.I. cameras at key interchanges and stations after a successful trial at Flinders Station, will add to our arsenal of network-wide safety initiatives.

The money committed in this Budget will go a long way towards beefing up security now and for the future so we can continue to providing a convenient and safe service for all passengers and staff.