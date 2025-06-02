$5 million State Budget boost to support local exporters amid global trade disruption

Release date: 01/06/25

South Australian exporters will receive a $5 million boost in next week’s State Budget, as the Malinauskas Government increases support for key sectors to help them respond to continuing challenges in the global trading environment.

The State Budget includes $2.5 million per annum in 2025-26 and 2026-27 dedicated to programs to support industry to diversify and connect with importers in new or growing markets across the world.

Capability development programs to be funded under the $5 million investment include market intelligence, targeted business missions, and facilitation of importer visits to South Australia to support exporters to diversify and access new markets.

South Australian exporters set new records in the past two years, achieving more than $17 billion in merchandise exports in both 2024 and 2023. This marked a more than 50 per cent increase – or $5.9 billion per year – on pre-COVID levels.

The Malinauskas Government last year announced a $1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-Engagement Support Program, and $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program to assist local exporters to respond to disruption in the China market.

Latest ABS figures show South Australian exporters have sold more than $900 million of wine and live lobster to China since impediments were lifted.

The new $5 million investment will ensure ongoing support for key industries including wine, seafood, and primary produce amid the imposition of new tariffs by the United States and responses by other nations.

The State Government has already taken measures to assist businesses seeking to take advantages of new opportunities, including the showcasing of 14 South Australian wine brands with Canada’s Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

In the past 12 months, the Department of State Development has provided export services to more than 460 South Australian businesses and supported over 270 South Australian businesses on international trade missions to key markets.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia has been setting new export records in the past two years and achieving incredible results which support more than 220,000 jobs across our state.

This has been achieved despite the most turbulent global trading environment that many of us have witnessed in our lifetimes. Our government has stood with them and provided support to diversify, re-engage and thrive in difficult times.

However, the outlook does remain unpredictable and challenging. That is why we have committed $5 million in new money to assist local exporters to seize new opportunities in diversified markets, and build even more resilience for the future.

From South Australia’s global powerhouses of wine and advanced manufacturing, through to emerging growth in food manufacturing and sports technology, South Australia is at our best when we front-foot challenges and seek growth and diversification.

New programs in the next two years will be delivered in consultation with local exporters to ensure that we are responding to their specific needs and evolving threats and opportunities in a fast-changing global market.