Inspection fees waived for drought-impacted SA farmers importing fodder

Release date: 01/06/25

Inspection fees will be waived for South Australian farmers importing fodder from interstate amid ongoing drought conditions.

In recognition of the hardship being felt by many, South Australian farmers will not have to pay the $167 hourly fee usually required for inspections of incoming fodder to ensure it does not contain any pests such as Red Imported Fire Ants and Green Snail.

Red Imported Fire Ants are one of the world’s worst invasive species and have infested parts of New South Wales and Queensland. Green Snail, from certain areas of Western Australia and Victoria, also poses a risk to South Australian producers.

Biosecurity inspections are critical to protecting South Australia against these pests, which, if established, would have significant ongoing challenges for farmers.

Biosecurity inspections will continue to occur, with no cost to drought affected farmers. Rebates will be available for inspection fees paid since November 2024, when the first drought package was announced. Details will be available on the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) website.

PIRSA’s Biosecurity division has been working with peak commodity groups such as Livestock SA and the South Australian Dairyfarmers’ Association to facilitate movement of hay into South Australia while still protecting our crucial biosecurity.

PIRSA has also been working with all charities and associations involved in bringing hay into the state through the Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme to ensure compliance with biosecurity regulations.

The scheme is part of the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package and has seen thousands of tonnes of fodder delivered to farmers across the state with more deliveries to come.

For more information on drought support visit: pir.sa.gov.au/drought

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We know times are incredibly tough at the moment and this fee relief is another way that we can help support farmers through this difficult time.

It is critically important that biosecurity inspections continue and everyone complies with the requirements to protect our producers from the economic risk that results from the introduction of new pests.

The last thing we want for our farmers is another significant problem to deal with.

We also want farmers to know that we are listening and working to relieve the financial burden where we can.

As the drought and its widespread impact continues, we are continually exploring ways to ease the burden on farmers. This measure is in addition to the funding in our $73 million Drought Support Package.