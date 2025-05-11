MPD Makes Arrest in Columbia Heights Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Columbia Heights.
On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at approximately 11:46 p.m. Third District officers responded to a shooting in an alley to the rear of the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. A short time later, an adult male shooting victim was located inside of a residence. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Responding officers located a suspect in the area and placed him under arrest without incident. A firearm was also recovered.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 21-year-old Kyiel Kearny of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
