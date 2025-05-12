Rutland Barracks / DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4003353
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 11, 2025 / 1133 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Raymond S Barker
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/11/2025, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of US7 and I-4, in the Town of Rutland. The operator was identified as Raymond S Barker (49) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Barker, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and conducted roadside sobriety exercises. Barker was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing. Barker was released with a citation to appear in court on 05/27/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025, 1230 hrs
COURT: Rutland County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note, court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Cpl Mark A. Busier
Vermont State Police
124 State Police Rutland VT 05701
802-773-9101
mark.busier@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.