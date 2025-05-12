Rutland Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4003353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 11, 2025 / 1133 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Raymond S Barker

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/11/2025, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of US7 and I-4, in the Town of Rutland. The operator was identified as Raymond S Barker (49) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Barker, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and conducted roadside sobriety exercises. Barker was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing. Barker was released with a citation to appear in court on 05/27/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025, 1230 hrs

COURT: Rutland County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note, court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Cpl Mark A. Busier

Vermont State Police

124 State Police Rutland VT 05701

802-773-9101

mark.busier@vermont.gov